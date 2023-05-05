Temple police looking for Circle K robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery.

It happened around 10:57 p.m Thursday night.

Officers were called out to a robbery at the Circle K gas station on the 2700 block of Airport Road.

Police say the suspect entered the gas station, and pointed a gun at the employee, stole some cash, and left.

The suspect was last seen running in the direction of Van Dyke Drive.

The man is described as a 5′5, wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a black and white mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477.

