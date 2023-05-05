Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Woodway woman surprised by H-E-B curbside employee’s act of kindness on a very hectic day

Beka and Ainsley got a surprise when they picked up their H-E-B curbside order.
Beka and Ainsley got a surprise when they picked up their H-E-B curbside order.(Courtesy Photos)
By Julie Hays
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mom got more than the groceries she ordered from an HEB Curbside after an employee included a surprise gift for her 4-year-old daughter when finding out the little girl was sick.

It happened at the HEB in Woodway, where Beka Gross, of Waco, says she often orders curbside delivery because of her hectic schedule. That schedule got even more complicated when Beka’s daughter, Ainsley, got sick.

“I had to go to the doctor in the morning, unexpectedly, and like a lot of busy moms, I had already placed my grocery order to pick up at HEB. But because of the doctor’s appointment, we weren’t able to make it right at that time,” Beka said.

“I called them and explained the situation, and they were so kind and said, ‘don’t worry about it. Just come whenever you can.  Thank you so much for calling and letting us know.  We’ll just see you when you get here.’”

Beka went on to the doctor’s office, and then stopped by HEB more than an hour late to get her groceries. It wasn’t until she got home, she noticed something she had not ordered was in the bag.

Beka went on to the doctor’s office, and then stopped by HEB more than an hour late to get her...
Beka went on to the doctor’s office, and then stopped by HEB more than an hour late to get her groceries. It wasn’t until she got home, she noticed something she had not ordered was in the bag.(Courtesy Photos)

“I opened the back of my car to start unloading the groceries and I saw this arrangement of orange foam flowers, and I thought to myself, ‘oh, no they accidentally put somebody else’s order in, their flower order in with my groceries,’ and so I picked it up, and went to go call them, and looked closer at the flowers and there was a note that said ‘feel better soon,’ curbside.”

That’s when Beka realized the flowers were not an accident or mistake, and that a curbside employee had gifted them to lift the spirits of her daughter.

She still doesn’t know who that employee was, but Beka shared the story on social media in hopes of letting people know how a kind gesture can mean a lot.

“My big take away from this random act of kindness was everybody is busy. We’re all kind of scrambling around every single day, sadly,  trying to get it all done.  We’re all busy,” Beka said.  “We’re all feeling overwhelmed, probably including the person at HEB Curbside who decided to gift my daughter this.”

“We need to be more like them.  Isn’t our life always better when we’re thinking of others?”

A surprise gift for Ainsley
A surprise gift for Ainsley(Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
Body found at H-E-B
Authorities find body at Mexia business
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19

Latest News

KWTX@4: Pete Sousa and Rogue Media Network's Mike Hamilton spotlight some local podcasts - 5.5.23
KWTX@4: Pete Sousa and Rogue Media Network's Mike Hamilton spotlight some local podcasts - 5.5.23
March of Dimes hosts annual event in Waco
March of Dimes puts on annual March for Babies event
KWTX@4: Hispanic Leaders' Network launches a new program to breakdown language barriers - 5.5.23
KWTX@4: Hispanic Leaders' Network launches a new program to breakdown language barriers - 5.5.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: King Charles III greets the public, Jenny Craig is going out of...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: King Charles III greets the public, Jenny Craig is going out of business, and more - 5.5.23
fastcast CLARK downpour storms storm stormy downburst rain rainfall rain shaft
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast