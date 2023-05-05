Woodway woman surprised by H-E-B curbside employee’s act of kindness on a very hectic day

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mom got more than the groceries she ordered from an HEB Curbside after an employee included a surprise gift for her 4-year-old daughter when finding out the little girl was sick.

It happened at the HEB in Woodway, where Beka Gross, of Waco, says she often orders curbside delivery because of her hectic schedule. That schedule got even more complicated when Beka’s daughter, Ainsley, got sick.

“I had to go to the doctor in the morning, unexpectedly, and like a lot of busy moms, I had already placed my grocery order to pick up at HEB. But because of the doctor’s appointment, we weren’t able to make it right at that time,” Beka said.

“I called them and explained the situation, and they were so kind and said, ‘don’t worry about it. Just come whenever you can. Thank you so much for calling and letting us know. We’ll just see you when you get here.’”

Beka went on to the doctor’s office, and then stopped by HEB more than an hour late to get her groceries. It wasn’t until she got home, she noticed something she had not ordered was in the bag.

“I opened the back of my car to start unloading the groceries and I saw this arrangement of orange foam flowers, and I thought to myself, ‘oh, no they accidentally put somebody else’s order in, their flower order in with my groceries,’ and so I picked it up, and went to go call them, and looked closer at the flowers and there was a note that said ‘feel better soon,’ curbside.”

That’s when Beka realized the flowers were not an accident or mistake, and that a curbside employee had gifted them to lift the spirits of her daughter.

She still doesn’t know who that employee was, but Beka shared the story on social media in hopes of letting people know how a kind gesture can mean a lot.

“My big take away from this random act of kindness was everybody is busy. We’re all kind of scrambling around every single day, sadly, trying to get it all done. We’re all busy,” Beka said. “We’re all feeling overwhelmed, probably including the person at HEB Curbside who decided to gift my daughter this.”

“We need to be more like them. Isn’t our life always better when we’re thinking of others?”

A surprise gift for Ainsley (Courtesy Photo)

