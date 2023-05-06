Advertise
Are the critics wrong about Jedi Survivor? And is Microsoft really okay with this? (The Uplink Ep 36)

Being a jedi is awesome but is that enough
Jedi Survivor is a buggy mess, but is it also great?
Jedi Survivor is a buggy mess, but is it also great?(Andrew Hamilton)
By Andrew Hamilton
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

We’ve been playing Jedi Survivor and have lots of thoughts on the gameplay, story and the overall performance of the game. Also Microsoft has a rough week, Redfall falls flat on its face, and we finally understand the reason behind the Gran Turismo movie.

