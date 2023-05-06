Are the critics wrong about Jedi Survivor? And is Microsoft really okay with this? (The Uplink Ep 36)
Being a jedi is awesome but is that enough
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -
*Code provided by publisher
We’ve been playing Jedi Survivor and have lots of thoughts on the gameplay, story and the overall performance of the game. Also Microsoft has a rough week, Redfall falls flat on its face, and we finally understand the reason behind the Gran Turismo movie.
Like and subscribe to never miss an episode
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.