Central Texas kids flex entrepreneurial muscles at annual Fort Hood area ‘Lemonade Day’

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - More than 75 Central Texas kids from Killeen, Harker Heights, and Copperas Cove are putting their business skills to the test this weekend in honor of the Fort Hood area Lemonade Day.

“It’s a program that teaches kids how to start, own, and operate their own business via a lemonade stand,” Ally Torres, the city director for Lemonade Day Fort Hood area, told KWTX.

Born in 2010 by the First National Bank of Texas and Fort Hood National Bank, the program helps bridge the gap between subjects learned in school and how they can be used practically in the business world.

“It’s great within our community for financial literacy to teach them those skills, so they can correlate math to the real world,” Torres said.

This was the case for 10-year-old Duane Shaw from Harker Heights, who says this is his second year participating.

“Today is our one year anniversary of doing Lemonade Day, so I am so happy,” the young entrepreneur said as he danced.

Shaw’s company, Lemon Squeezos, isn’t just your average lemonade stand.

“We have classic, strawberry, watermelon, we also have a few different flavors,” Shaw said. “Mango, peach, peach berry, stranana, strabango, pomegranate.”

Aside from the over 20 flavors of homemade lemonade offered, a portion of Shaw’s proceeds go back to a nonprofit near and dear to his heart.

“20% of proceeds is for giving back to our Variety Charity, which helps special needs children,” Shaw told KWTX. “And I’m trying to send as many kids to summer camp as I can.”

Shaw has big plans for his business, saying that if Shark Tank asked to buy his business, he would say ‘no.’ “Because this business is gonna be worldwide, and I’m gonna be a billionaire when I grow up,” Shaw said.

The future is certainly looking bright for the young entrepreneur, and Torres says it’s kids like him that help keep the spirit of Lemonade Day alive.

“We hope that we’re able to have children have a successful event, where they can make money and be able to give some of that money to a local charity, spend some and save some of their proceeds as well.”

