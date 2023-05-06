China Spring athletes sign with college programs
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Five China Spring athletes signed their letters of intent to compete at the next level on Friday.
Jase Garrett - Murray State (Baseball)
Jayden Honey - Murray State (Baseball)
Hadley Phillips - Abilene Christian University (Cross Country/Track)
Kevaughn Rogers - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (Football)
Hadyn Shoots - Coe College (Softball)
