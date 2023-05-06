China Spring athletes sign with college programs

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Five China Spring athletes signed their letters of intent to compete at the next level on Friday.

Jase Garrett - Murray State (Baseball)

Jayden Honey - Murray State (Baseball)

Hadley Phillips - Abilene Christian University (Cross Country/Track)

Kevaughn Rogers - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (Football)

Hadyn Shoots - Coe College (Softball)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.