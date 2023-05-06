Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in Texas. (Source: KCBD)
By Joshua Ramirez and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Texas family says they are looking for answers after their child was involved in a disturbing incident at school.

KCBD reports that parents of children from South Elementary School protested outside the school district’s administration building over a sexual misconduct claim.

Heather Gonzales said her 6-year-old cousin appeared to not be feeling well and they asked her about what happened.

“She was like, ‘My stomach hurts. I just want to lay down,’” Gonzales said. “You could tell something was wrong with her.”

The child then reportedly told her cousin that a boy had exposed himself to her in the lunch line at school.

The girl also said that a student pulled her under a desk and forced her to perform a sex act during class more than a week before.

The incident was allegedly recorded by another student on a school iPad with the video showing the young girl doing her best to fight back.

“She said she was hitting him with a poetry book,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales asked her cousin how long the incident took place.

“She said, ‘until they let me go,’” Gonzales said.

Gonzales claims the district was not transparent with the family, even though they knew about the situation.

“Everything was ‘no comment. I cannot tell you. No comment,’” Gonzales said. “You mean to tell me abuse was happening for a week and a half, and these kids are still at the same desk? My cousin is still at a desk with all boys, having to see her abusers every day.”

According to the Plainview Independent School District, when the content was found on a school device, a report was made, and child protective services were contacted.

Officials said a state investigator also started working with local law enforcement regarding the incident.

“He [the investigator] had asked that we hold confidentiality because he wanted to be sure that he was able to get the full story from each of the students involved,” said Plainview ISD Supt. Dr. HT Sanchez. “All of the steps that we’re required to take, we took.”

Sanchez said he hopes the parents and district can work together to find a solution that works for everyone.

However, Gonzales said the district should be doing more to protect other kids.

“Are you letting these other parents know their kids could possibly be a victim next?” she said. “I feel like, as a parent, you should know.”

The teacher who was in the classroom that day has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, school officials said.

CPS has confirmed there is also an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Body found at H-E-B
Authorities find body at Mexia business
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Fishermen in Florida caught a great white shark during a recent fishing expedition.
VIDEO: Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark
People react as they watch a horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in...
Kentucky Derby races on amid 7th death, scratched favorite
Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark.
Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Lillian Moran celebrated turning 112 years old. Her secret to a long life? She says to keep...
‘She is unbelievable’: Oldest living Minnesota resident celebrates 112th birthday