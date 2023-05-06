No. 20 Baylor Softball Run-Rules No. 5 Texas, 9-1

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - No. 20 Baylor Softball completed a five-inning run-rule over the No. 5 Texas Longhorns, 9-1, Friday Night at Red and Charline McCombs Field.

The Bears, now 37-15 on the season and 6-10 in conference play, pick up their first-ever run-rule victory over the Longhorns and their fourth win over a top-5 team this season.

The Bears started off hot, putting up five runs in the top of the first inning. McKenzie Wilson led off the game getting hit by a pitch before Emily Hott singled to put two on for Shaylon Govan. The sophomore first baseman then launched her 11th homer of the year to straight-away center field, a three-run shot to put the Bears out front early.

Re-loading the bases in the top of the first, Sydney Collazos and Amber Toven singled and Ana Watson walked before Josie Bower came to the plate. Bower then notched a two-RBI single through the left side to put the Bears out front 5-0.

Shutting the Longhorns down in the bottom half of the first, BU added another crooked number in the second.

Wilson and Hott opened the top of the second with back-to-back singles before Govan drew a walk to load the bases. Collazos then drew and RBI walk and put the Bears ahead 6-0. A sacrifice fly from Watson plated another run before a two-RBI double from Bower gave BU the 9-0 lead.

The Longhorns plated one run in the bottom of the second, but that would be all the Bears would allow in the game.

Baylor loaded the bases again in the top of the third, but no runs came across for the Bears. BU held UT to just one base runner in the final three innings and secured the 9-1 run-rule victory.

