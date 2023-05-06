Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

No. 20 Baylor Softball Run-Rules No. 5 Texas, 9-1

Baylor softball
Baylor softball(Baylor)
By Katy Gilmore
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - No. 20 Baylor Softball completed a five-inning run-rule over the No. 5 Texas Longhorns, 9-1, Friday Night at Red and Charline McCombs Field.

The Bears, now 37-15 on the season and 6-10 in conference play, pick up their first-ever run-rule victory over the Longhorns and their fourth win over a top-5 team this season.

The Bears started off hot, putting up five runs in the top of the first inning. McKenzie Wilson led off the game getting hit by a pitch before Emily Hott singled to put two on for Shaylon Govan. The sophomore first baseman then launched her 11th homer of the year to straight-away center field, a three-run shot to put the Bears out front early.

Re-loading the bases in the top of the first, Sydney Collazos and Amber Toven singled and Ana Watson walked before Josie Bower came to the plate. Bower then notched a two-RBI single through the left side to put the Bears out front 5-0.

Shutting the Longhorns down in the bottom half of the first, BU added another crooked number in the second.

Wilson and Hott opened the top of the second with back-to-back singles before Govan drew a walk to load the bases. Collazos then drew and RBI walk and put the Bears ahead 6-0. A sacrifice fly from Watson plated another run before a two-RBI double from Bower gave BU the 9-0 lead.

The Longhorns plated one run in the bottom of the second, but that would be all the Bears would allow in the game.

Baylor loaded the bases again in the top of the third, but no runs came across for the Bears. BU held UT to just one base runner in the final three innings and secured the 9-1 run-rule victory.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Severe weather in Central Texas
LIVE COVERAGE: Very large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes possible Friday afternoon
Body found at H-E-B
Authorities find body at Mexia business
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19

Latest News

China Spring Signing Day
China Spring athletes sign with college programs
China Spring Signing Day
MCC softball
McLennan falls to Weatherford
This week's Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Troy Highschool's Nathan Westbrook.
Classroom Champions: Troy’s Nathan Westbrook