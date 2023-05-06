Stormy weather pattern continues

The unsettled weather pattern continues for Central Texas as rain and storm chances remain in our forecast over the next 10 days. With us being in the month of May, rain chances also mean we have to watch out for severe weather. Rain coverage remains scattered into the new work week, which keeps our severe weather potential elevated. Our rain chances into Tuesday will mostly be during the afternoon and evening hours with any rain/storms wrapping up overnight. Our threats in any strong to severe storms will be large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall leading to flooding. Our forecast models are hinting at a chance for a more widespread coverage of rain by the middle of next week into the following weekend, which would lower our severe weather potential. Models are also hinting at around 2 to 4 inches of rain possible over the next week. With the unsettled weather pattern continuing for our area, make sure you are staying up to date with the forecast and continue to have ways to receive weather alerts.

Severe weather remains possible as we head into the evening and early overnight hours. Storms are firing up out to our west. That storm activity will be heading east and move into Central Texas. Storms will likely be strongest to our west/northwest, but we still have the set up for severe storms in our area. Very large hail up to the sizes of eggs, 60 mph + wind gusts, and heavy rain will be our concerns. Outside of rain and storm chances, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the 70s throughout the evening.

Sunday features another chance for showers and storms. Saturday night’s storm activity looks to be out of our area while we are sleeping. We’ll have to monitor the possibility for some leftover boundaries from Saturday’s storms that could linger around into Sunday morning and bring showers and storms into our western areas early in the morning. Most, if not all, will be rain-free, cloudy, muggy, and breezy waking up Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’re on storm watch once again on Sunday, except coverage doesn’t look to be as good as its forecast to be on Saturday. If storms develop, it will likely be during the afternoon and evening hours. Once again, we cannot rule out storms becoming severe. If storms develop they could produce large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Outside of Sunday’s rain chances, look for partly cloudy skies, breezy southeast winds, with highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Don’t forget about the humidity Sunday! Feels-like temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s!

The same warm and muggy conditions continue for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll continue to monitor the dryline out west for storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but coverage rain may be limited for Central Texas early in the week. Afternoons will be partly cloudy and muggy. Breezy southeast winds will continue. Highs will reach into the mid 80s to low 90s with feels-like in the mid to upper 90s! After Tuesday, a legitimate storm system could move into the Plains and hang around for a few days, leaving Central Texas in a wet and possibly cooler weather pattern. Rain chances look to increase by the middle of the week and stay high into the weekend. With more rain moving in, we could see our temperatures dip back into the low to mid 80s Wednesday through Friday and maybe some upper 70s next weekend.

