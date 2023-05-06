Advertise
Temple Police investigating home robbery

Officers responded to the call in the 200 block of South 12 Street.
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an overnight home robbery.

Officers responded in the 200 block of South 12 Street around 1:11 a.m., Saturday morning.

The suspect entered the home, threatened the victim with a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

The victim does claim to personally know the suspect and is working with police to make a positive ID match.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

