Temple Police investigating shots fired resulting in property damage

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in property damage.

Officers responded in the 100 block of East Avenue G. around 10 p.m., Friday night.

No victims were injured in the shooting and no suspects have been identified.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

