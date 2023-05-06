Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas Equusearch looking for missing Navasota Teen

On Saturday Texas Equusearch said it was looking for a missing 19-year-old who was last seen...
On Saturday Texas Equusearch said it was looking for a missing 19-year-old who was last seen swimming near Surfside Beach in Brazoria County.(Texas Equusearch)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Texas EquuSearch said it was looking for a missing 19-year-old who was last seen swimming near Surfside Beach in Brazoria County.

Texas EquuSearch said it’s looking for DeAngelo Phillip Jackson of Navasota.

Jackson was described as being 6′3″. He was last seen wearing a pair of black shorts with an orange strip around the waistband and not wearing a shirt.

The United States Coast Guard has also joined the search.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Body found at H-E-B
Authorities find body at Mexia business
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Jedi Survivor is a buggy mess, but is it also great?
Are the critics wrong about Jedi Survivor? And is Microsoft really okay with this? (The Uplink Ep 36)
The program teaches kids like Duane Shaw, pictured, how to start, own, and operate their own...
Central Texas kids flex entrepreneurial muscles at annual Fort Hood area ‘Lemonade Day’
Officers responded to the call in the 200 block of South 12 Street.
Temple Police investigating second home robbery in two days
The incident occured in the 100 block of East Avenue G, in Temple.
Temple Police investigating shots fired resulting in property damage