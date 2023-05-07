Harker Heights Prop A referendum voted no by one

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in the city of Harker Heights have voted in support of the City Council’s decision to repeal the marijuana ordinance following Election Day Saturday.

In the city’s unofficial totals, 1,135 people voted “no” while 1,134 voted “yes” in the Prop A referendum. Voters were asked to vote on the question, “Shall the ordinance repealing Chapter 133, “Marijuana Enforcement,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Harker Heights be approved?”

The measure was first up for a vote in the November election and was approved by the voters. Then the Harker Heights city council voted to overturn it. Later in January an organization called Ground Game Texas petitioned to overturn the city ordinance from the city council that overturned Prop A.

The original version of Proposition A proposed to decriminalize the possession of four ounces of marijuana, but does not make the drug legal.

“Voting no to actually vote yes and voting yes to vote no, that is a deliberate effort to suppress the vote,” Ron Jupiter, Prop A supporter, said.

Opponents of Prop A also agreed that the wording on the ballot could be misleading.

“Our city charter is quite clear on this topic and then at the 11th hour to say it’s going to insert some new meaning, I don’t think it has any merit,” Howard Arey, Prop A opponent, said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights r