Harker Heights voters vote to repeal Prop A

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in the city of Harker Heights have voted to repeal Chapter 133 “Marijuana Enforcement” following Election Day Saturday.

The measure was first up for a vote in the November election and was approved by the voters. Then the Harker Heights city council voted to overturn it. Later in January an organization called Ground Game Texas petitioned to overturn the city ordinance from the city council that overturned Prop A.

The original version of Proposition A proposed to decriminalize the possession of four ounces of marijuana, but does not make the drug legal.

“Voting no to actually vote yes and voting yes to vote no, that is a deliberate effort to suppress the vote,” Ron Jupiter, Prop A supporter, said.

Opponents of Prop A also agreed that the wording on the ballot could be misleading.

“Our city charter is quite clear on this topic and then at the 11th hour to say it’s going to insert some new meaning, I don’t think it has any merit,” Howard Arey, Prop A opponent, said.

Back in November, after the Harker Heights voters approved the original version of Prop A, Harker Heights councilwoman Lynda Nash was the only council member to decline to repeal Prop A. She said she supports efforts to decriminalize low-levels of marijuana.

“I stand by the citizens who support it by decriminalizing and I’ll do that every single time,” councilwoman Nash said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights r