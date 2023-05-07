Advertise
At least 9 victims reported in shooting at Allen Premium Outlets; Gunman dead

By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com)  Officials said there are at least nine victims following a shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoon. The gunman has also been confirmed dead.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said at 3:36 p.m. May 6, an officer was on an unrelated call at the outlet mall when he heard gunshots. When he followed the gunshots, Chief Harvey said the officer “saw” then “neutralized” the suspect before calling for ambulances.

Chief Harvey said multiple agencies helped evacuate the open-air mall and have been helping work the scene.

The Allen Fire Department reported they transported nine victims to area trauma facilities, but that there could be more victims who were taken by private vehicles.

Video posted to social media captured the sound of gunfire and panic at the mall. A man inside the Famous Footwear store told CBS News Texas that shoppers were in distress and crying while under lockdown.

CBS News Texas is still trying to confirm how many victims there may be, but Keith Self, the United States representative for Texas’ third congressional district, says there are “multiple casualties.” The third congressional district encompasses areas north and northeast of Dallas, including Allen.

“We are devestated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today,” the North Texas congressman wrote. “Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene. This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A shooter is down and there are multiple casualties. They are continuing to work to ensure the scene is safe. The public is being asked to stay away from that area while this investigation continues.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he has been in contact with state and local leaders and has “offered the full support of the State of Texas.”

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakbale tragedy. I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

Other state leaders like Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton have offered their condolences:

Lt. Gov. Patrick

“Please join Jan and me in mourning the victims of the unspeakable tragedy in Allen. Please also join us in prayer for the victims’ families and friends along with the residents of Allen. We are grateful for our brave first responders who were deployed to stop the shooter and investigate this hideous crime. We are thankful for their bravery and courage.”

Attorney General Paxton

“Pray for Allen, Texas. Pray for these families and for law enforcement as they try to apprehend this shooter.”

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.

