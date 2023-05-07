Marlin residents vote to fund new economic development corporation

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - As of Election Day, Marlin residents have voted yes for Proposition A that’s a sales and property tax measure for development projects in the city.

ORIGINAL:

As early voting comes to a close today ahead of the election Saturday, Marlin residents will see a proposition on their ballots that could help with the city’s economic growth.

The City of Marlin’s Proposition A is not raising residents’ taxes but shifting funding from the city’s pockets to the new economic development corporation.

The City’s Economic Development Corporation is made up of several members, including John Barrett, who is the president of the board. They are a “type B” corporation; therefore, they work on bringing businesses and jobs to the city but also improving the quality of life of residents.

“It does the things that you would expect to do to try and attract industry and jobs and businesses but it also takes into consideration community development,” he said.

If people vote for the proposition, it would allow a portion of revenue that the city receives from sales and use tax to the economic development corporation.

“What we can do under the law and what we’re proposing to do in this election is to take that half a percent, which is the discretionary fund, and divide it into two pieces,” he said. “A quarter of a percent the city will still get it, and the other quarter of a percent the Economic Development Corporation.”

Barrett said the members have already been diving deep into what the corporation will do and what its values and goals are. They hope to focus on the community’s ideals and values while also bringing in commercial businesses.

Now, they need funding to start special projects for the city.

“We’re going to again turn to the people and say ‘What are the things that you believe are more important,’” he said. “Granted everyone can come up with a list of things to do, but we need to prioritize those things as to which we think is important in view of the overall mission of the group...In order to do that, you’re going to need to have some funds.”

If the proposition passes, he expects the corporation will receive funds in 2024. If it does not pass, he said they will continue finding ways to get funding so that they can work to improve the historic city’s economy.

