Mothers come together after losing their children at Circle of Mothers event

By CHELSEA JONES
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIAMI -- Mothers who have lost their children came together to raise awareness for the Circles of Mothers event, which included hundreds of photographs representing the lives lost.

Through sisterhood and support, these mothers worked together to process the pain of their loss.

The Circle of Mothers event was created by Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s mother, to provide support to mothers who have lost their children.

“I hope they have some process of healing, something so that they can move to the next step, something so that they can learn what their new normal is,” Fulton said.

Mothers who have experienced the loss of a child spoke out to CBS News Miami, sharing their pain and experiences. “I lost my son how I gave birth to him...in my arms,” said Romania Dukes, whose son was murdered.

Many of these mothers lost their children to tragic incidents such as gun violence, car accidents, and overdoses, but regardless of the cause, their pain is real.

“My son was choked to death by NYC police officers and none of the officers served any time,” said Gwen Carr, Eric Garner’s mother. Romania Dukes added, “At the age of 18 my son was shot by a stray bullet ten steps away from me.”

“It’s a struggle. It’s a pain that’s so deep that it never goes away,” said Tracy Lyons, another mother who has experienced the loss of a child.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

