Temple Police find reported missing teen

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: . Delilah has been found safe.

ORIGINAL

The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager.

Delilah Aydelopte, 15, was last seen in the area of MLK and Avenue H heading west.

Aydelopte is described as having red hair and was last seen wearing a hat creek grey t-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. She was last seen in the area of MLK and Avenue H heading west.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 254-298-5500.

