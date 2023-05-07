Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple Police find reported missing teen

Delilah Aydelopte, 15, was last seen in the area of MLK and Avenue H heading west.
Delilah Aydelopte, 15, was last seen in the area of MLK and Avenue H heading west.(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: . Delilah has been found safe.

ORIGINAL

The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager.

Delilah Aydelopte, 15, was last seen in the area of MLK and Avenue H heading west.

Aydelopte is described as having red hair and was last seen wearing a hat creek grey t-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. She was last seen in the area of MLK and Avenue H heading west.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Body found at H-E-B
Authorities find body at Mexia business
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

May 11, 1953
Monster in the Sky: How a one day changed the City of Waco
Mothers come together after losing their children at Circle of Mothers event
Mothers come together after losing their children at Circle of Mothers event
FILE – This file image shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
After Allen shooting, Texas Republican leaders downplay guns, focus on mental health
A man releases a balloon from the makeshift memorial outside the victims' home Tuesday, May 2,...
Lives immigrants built in Texas town shattered by shooting