Temple Police searching for missing teen

Delilah Aydelopte, 15, was last seen in the area of MLK and Avenue H heading west.
Delilah Aydelopte, 15, was last seen in the area of MLK and Avenue H heading west.(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager.

Delilah Aydelopte, 15, was last seen in the area of MLK and Avenue H heading west.

Aydelopte is described as having red hair and was last seen wearing a hat creek grey t-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. She was last seen in the area of MLK and Avenue H heading west.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 254-298-5500.

