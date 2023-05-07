Advertise
Waco Police responding to auto-pedestrian fatality along I-35

Pedestrian struck along I-35 in Waco, Sunday morning.
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is responding to an early morning auto-pedestrian fatality.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of northbound I-35, according to Waco PD.

As of 4:30 a.m. all traffic is being exited at 18th Street.

“Northbound I35 will be closed for some time,” according to police.

Waco PD recommends using Loop 340 to avoid any delays while officers clear the scene.

