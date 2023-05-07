Wet and unsettled weather continue for Central Texas

Heat, humidity, and storms have been the story these past few days. Another chance for strong to severe storms returns for this evening into the overnight hours, but coverage of rain and storms will be lower across the area today. The greatest risk for severe storms looks to be out to our west/northwest where the dryline is located this afternoon, but we’re not completely out of the woods yet. Those storms that fire up out west will slowly weaken as they push east, which lowers the severe threat for most of Central Texas, but that does mean we still have rain and some storms forecast to head our way. Areas west of HWY 281 is where the greatest chance for severe storms will be today. Any storms that develop could possibly produce large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain as our atmosphere is primed for storm development like the past few days. The rain/storms we could see in Central Texas Sunday evening and night will solely depend on what develops out west this afternoon and evening. We’ll keep a close eye out on any storms. Make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts!

The wet, unsettled weather pattern continues for Central Texas as rain and storm chances remain in our forecast over the next 10 days. While not everyone will see rain every day, the entire forecast area should receive some measurable rain throughout this week. With us being in the month of May, rain chances also mean we have to watch out for severe weather. Our threats in any strong to severe storms will be large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall leading to flooding. While there are still some differences between our forecast models regarding how much rain could fall in Central Texas, they both have agreement on the potential for multiple inches of rain. We could possibly see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated high amounts, into next weekend. With the unsettled weather pattern continuing for our area, make sure you are staying up to date with the forecast and continue to have ways to receive weather alerts.

The same warm and muggy conditions continue into the upcoming work week. We’ll monitor the dryline out west on Monday for storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but coverage of rain may be limited for Central Texas. The dryline and weak disturbances aloft will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. A legitimate storm system will slowly approach from the west and move into the Lone Star State late in the week. This may bring back better widespread coverage of rain, which could overall lower our severe weather potential, but something we will have to watch over the next few days. A cold front is set to move in from the west Sunday/Monday of next week. Before the front arrives, it looks to stall to our northwest, leaving us in a great position for some wet days ahead late this week into the weekend.

Outside of rain chances for the upcoming week, mornings will be cloudy, muggy, and breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Afternoons will be partly cloudy and muggy. Breezy southeast winds will also continue. Monday is the hottest day this week with highs close to 90 with feels-like in the mid to upper 90s. Tuesday is still hot and muggy into the mid to upper 80s, but feeling more like the 90s! With clouds and better rain coverage arriving late in the week, we will begin to see our temperatures fall. We should be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and maybe dropping into the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday into the following work week.

