Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

6-year-old survives after mother, father, 3-year-old brother slain in Allen mall shooting

Cindy and Kyu Cho, alongside their three-year-old son James
Cindy and Kyu Cho, alongside their three-year-old son James(GoFundMe)
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Authorities have identified a family of four as some the victims in the Allen Premium Outlet shooting on May 6.

Cindy and Kyu Cho, alongside their 3-year-old son James were killed. The couple’s 6-year-old son, William was also injured, but survived. He had just celebrated his birthday, according to a GoFundMe set up in the family’s honor.

Two other children are among the confirmed deceased. Fourth grader Daniela Mendoza and her sister, second grader Sofia were killed. Their mother, Ilda, remains in critical condition. Daniela and Sofia’s principal, Krista Wilson, described them as “rays of sunshine.”

According to the Mass Shooting Tracker, Allen marked the 242nd mass shooting in the United States this year. Eight victims were killed and seven remain hospitalized. Their ages range from 5 to 61 years old.

Medical City Healthcare said it continues to treat six patients at three hospitals from the shooting. Three are in critical condition, two patients are in fair condition and one patient is in good condition.

The FBI is now assisting the Allen Police Department in this investigation and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Police along the Texas coast have recovered the body of a 19-year-old from Navasota who went...
Police recover body of Navasota man last seen swimming near Freeport
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
Hugo Maldonado, 41,
Mart man sentenced to 15 years in prison in assault of former girlfriend
Mother of migrant killed in Brownsville speaks out
Mother of migrant killed in Brownsville speaks out