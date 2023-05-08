Amber Alert Issued for San Antonio 14-year-old

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old San Antonio boy.

Juelz Robinson, 14, was last seen on foot at 12:00 am on May 1 in the 900 block of Classen Pass.

Juelz Robinson is described as a white boy, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin-frame glasses, a dark-colored t-shirt, black Nike shorts and slip-ons.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Antonio police department at 210-207-7660.

