Amber Alert Issued for San Antonio Teenager

The San Antonio police department is searching for Juelz Robinson.
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The San Antonio police department is searching for Juelz Robinson. He is described as a white male, 14 years old, 05′06″ and 130 lbs.

He has black hair and brown eyes, he last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin frame glasses, a dark colored t-shirt, black Nike shorts, and slip ons.

Juelz was last seen at 12:00 am on 05/01/2023, at the 900 block of classen pass, san Antonio, TX, on foot.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the san Antonio police department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

