Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

East Waco business reflects on the ‘The Monster That Fell From The Sky’

Melvin London reflects on “The Monster That Fell From The Sky” in east Waco in 1953.
Melvin London reflects on “The Monster That Fell From The Sky” in east Waco in 1953.(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A powerful F-5 tornado ripped a deadly swath through downtown Waco 70 years ago, killing 114, injuring at least 600 others and causing an estimated $50 million in damage changed the city for the rest pf time.

Melvin London reflects on “The Monster That Fell From The Sky” in east Waco in 1953.

A documentary from Brady Taylor and the KWTX weather team airs on Thursday, May 11th.

The one-hour project airs at 6 p.m. Thursday and features Waco residents describing the storm and its aftermath and shows how the tornado changed the landscape of downtown Waco.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Body found at H-E-B
Authorities find body at Mexia business
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Neighbors told CBS News Texas they saw FBI personnel remove three-to-four boxes from his...
Neighbors says Allen outlet shooter Mauricio Garcia kept to himself
Neighbors told CBS News Texas they saw FBI personnel remove three-to-four boxes from his...
Exteriors of Shooter's House, Neighbor Speaks Out
Killeen ISD’s Elementary Teacher of the Year is Rosabelle Montero, a bilingual kindergarten...
Killeen Bilingual teacher wins district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year
May 11, 1953
Monster in the Sky: How one day changed the City of Waco