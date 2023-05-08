East Waco business reflects on the ‘The Monster That Fell From The Sky’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A powerful F-5 tornado ripped a deadly swath through downtown Waco 70 years ago, killing 114, injuring at least 600 others and causing an estimated $50 million in damage changed the city for the rest pf time.

Melvin London reflects on “The Monster That Fell From The Sky” in east Waco in 1953.

A documentary from Brady Taylor and the KWTX weather team airs on Thursday, May 11th.

The one-hour project airs at 6 p.m. Thursday and features Waco residents describing the storm and its aftermath and shows how the tornado changed the landscape of downtown Waco.

