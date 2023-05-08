Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Gov. Abbott addresses Allen outlet mall shooting at news conference in Austin

(Blaine Young for The Texas Tribune)
By CBS TEXAS STAFF
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN -- Gov. Greg Abbott briefly addressed the Allen Premium Outlets shooting at a news conference Monday morning at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink was at the news conference, which was originally scheduled to address border security ahead of the end of Title 42.

Fink asked the governor what he says to Texans who are fed up with mass shootings, and who say the state is not doing enough to keep AR-style weapons out of the hands of the hands of the perpetrators.

Abbott noted that he met with victims’ families on Sunday night, as well as law enforcement and local leaders.

“One thing I know, the people of Allen but especially the families, they want to know right now why this happened, how it happened, and the investigators were unable to provide specifics at that time,” Abbott said.

“The first step to leading to some type of resolution here, as well as providing information about the response needed from the state of Texas, is to know exactly why and how this happened. I believe in the coming days the public will be much better informed about why and how this happened, and that will inform us as Texas leaders about next steps to take to try and prevent crimes like this from taking place in the future,” Abbott said.

There is no word yet on what impact, if any, the shooting will have on the final weeks of the Texas Legislature. The Republican majorities in both the Texas House and Senate don’t support increasing gun restrictions in Texas.

State Sens. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) and Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin) plan to hold a news conference of their own later Monday morning, renewing their calls for action on gun safety legislation.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Body found at H-E-B
Authorities find body at Mexia business
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Melvin London reflects on “The Monster That Fell From The Sky” in east Waco in 1953.
East Waco business reflects on ‘The Monster From The Sky’
Gov. Greg Abbott greets Texas Army National Guard troops deploying from Austin-Bergstrom...
Gov. Greg Abbott focuses on border security in first address since Allen and Brownsville tragedies
File Graphic
Killeen police investigating shooting that left 3 injured
File Graphic
Waco Police identify victim of auto-pedestrian crash