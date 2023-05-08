Killeen Bilingual teacher wins district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A shocked l Killeen ISD kindergarten teacher paused her class Thursday as a procession of colleagues, school and district leaders, her spouse and her daughter burst into the classroom to reveal the good news.

Killeen ISD’s Elementary Teacher of the Year is Rosabelle Montero, a bilingual kindergarten teacher at Peebles Elementary School.

Peebles Principal Shakira Bodon-Ramos and others who know Montero well describe her humility and complete commitment to serving students.

“It’s a very humbling experience for me,” the award-winning teacher said just after finding out she was KISD’s elementary teacher of the year. “I’m grateful for my colleagues. It’s really an honor because I feel like I’m representing each of the hard-working teachers.”

Montero’s early education took place in her native Puerto Rico, before she earned a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in children’s literacy development from Trident University International.

This year’s elementary and secondary teacher of the year receive $5,000 apiece.

The 10 KISD teacher of the year finalists receive $1,000 each. The other campus-level teachers of the year receive $500 each.

A group of district leaders presented surprise awards to the finalists on Wednesday. The secondary teacher of the year presentation is scheduled separately.

The elementary finalists are Michelle DeWees, Saegert Elementary; Antoinette Yuille, Brookhaven Elementary; Omar Esson, Fowler Elementary; Sarah Barnum, Clifton Park Elementary; Noris Garagate, Cavazos Elementary; and Calvin Payno, Carney Elementary.

