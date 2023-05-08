Killeen Police arrest suspect in connection man’s death

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police Department detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 38-year-old man after a shooting Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 7:42 p.m. May 7 in the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to a gunshot victim

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 8:37 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

