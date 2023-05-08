Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen Police arrest suspect in connection man’s death

Shooting graphic
Shooting graphic(Associated Press)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police Department detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 38-year-old man after a shooting Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 7:42 p.m. May 7 in the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to a gunshot victim

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 8:37 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Mother of migrant killed in Brownsville speaks out
Mother of migrant killed in Brownsville speaks out
On May 11, 1953, a destructive force tore through Waco and forever altered the face of the...
70 years later: Remembering and rebuilding the Dr. Pepper Museum after the 1953 tornado
Sophomore student Hailey Ustick was one one of the dozens went.
McGregor volunteers make girls feel special on thier day of prom for free
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: NASA mission to improve hurricane forecasting, lost woman survives on...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: NASA mission to improve hurricane forecasting, lost woman survives on wine and lollipops, and more - 5.8.23