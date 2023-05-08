Killeen Police Department’s engagement unit helps address homelessness downtown

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen business owners say they’ve noticed a difference downtown lately. They say the streets are cleaner and that more customers seem to be out and about in the area.

This comes almost a year after the Killeen Police Department launched its Community Engagement Unit in downtown Killeen last July.

”We also go to any calls regarding our homeless in our area,” Sgt. Angela Mathews, Community Engagement Unit head, said. “Most any call in our city, not just downtown, our unit takes care of that.”

Isabel Munoz, who owns Rincon de Panama in Downtown Killeen, said she hasn’t seen as many homeless people around in the area.

”You don’t see as many homeless people now,” she said. “Before you could see them sleeping in every single corner.”

Munoz said she ran into some uncomfortable situations throughout the 15 years she’s been at her business downtown.

”You would see them walking with no shoes or the top but not the bottom or the bottom but not the top,” Munoz said. “It wasn’t comfortable for me or my customers.”

Killeen Police Department’s unit is also responsible for working with code enforcement to address any violations at downtown businesses, following up on incidents downtown and creating criminal trespass lists for businesses that don’t already have one.

”That way our police officers when they’re patrolling the area, they know that these businesses have criminal trespass letters in case they see people there,” Sgt. Mathews said.

The unit also patrols all city events downtown and builds relationships with the community there.

”We had a booth set up at the Celebrate Killeen event where we were talking about lock it or lose it and locking your car when you’re getting out of your vehicle,” Sgt. Mathews said.

Business owner Munoz is thankful for the new unit and hopes she’ll see more customers coming in her doors.

”We’re grateful that Killeen is doing that for us,” she said. “They’re paying more attention to downtown Killeen and that’s important because this is history.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.