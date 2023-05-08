Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen Police Department’s engagement unit helps address homelessness downtown

This comes almost a year after the Killeen Police Department launched its Community Engagement...
This comes almost a year after the Killeen Police Department launched its Community Engagement Unit in downtown Killeen last July.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen business owners say they’ve noticed a difference downtown lately. They say the streets are cleaner and that more customers seem to be out and about in the area.

This comes almost a year after the Killeen Police Department launched its Community Engagement Unit in downtown Killeen last July.

”We also go to any calls regarding our homeless in our area,” Sgt. Angela Mathews, Community Engagement Unit head, said. “Most any call in our city, not just downtown, our unit takes care of that.”

Isabel Munoz, who owns Rincon de Panama in Downtown Killeen, said she hasn’t seen as many homeless people around in the area.

”You don’t see as many homeless people now,” she said. “Before you could see them sleeping in every single corner.”

Munoz said she ran into some uncomfortable situations throughout the 15 years she’s been at her business downtown.

”You would see them walking with no shoes or the top but not the bottom or the bottom but not the top,” Munoz said. “It wasn’t comfortable for me or my customers.”

Killeen Police Department’s unit is also responsible for working with code enforcement to address any violations at downtown businesses, following up on incidents downtown and creating criminal trespass lists for businesses that don’t already have one.

”That way our police officers when they’re patrolling the area, they know that these businesses have criminal trespass letters in case they see people there,” Sgt. Mathews said.

The unit also patrols all city events downtown and builds relationships with the community there.

”We had a booth set up at the Celebrate Killeen event where we were talking about lock it or lose it and locking your car when you’re getting out of your vehicle,” Sgt. Mathews said.

Business owner Munoz is thankful for the new unit and hopes she’ll see more customers coming in her doors.

”We’re grateful that Killeen is doing that for us,” she said. “They’re paying more attention to downtown Killeen and that’s important because this is history.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Body found at H-E-B
Authorities find body at Mexia business
FILE PHOTO
Texas House votes to require panic buttons in every classroom and armed guards in every school
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing swimmer near Freeport, Texas, Sunday.
Search suspended for Navasota man last seen swimming near Freeport
Neighbors told CBS News Texas they saw FBI personnel remove three-to-four boxes from his...
Neighbors says Allen outlet shooter Mauricio Garcia kept to himself
Neighbors told CBS News Texas they saw FBI personnel remove three-to-four boxes from his...
Exteriors of Shooter's House, Neighbor Speaks Out
Melvin London reflects on “The Monster That Fell From The Sky” in east Waco in 1953.
East Waco business reflects on the ‘The Monster That Fell From The Sky’