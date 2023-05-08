Mart man sentenced to 15 years in prison in assault of former girlfriend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A twice-convicted felon was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for sexually assaulting a former girlfriend while holding a knife to her throat.

Hugo Maldonado, 41, pleaded guilty to an enhanced charge of assault-family violence with a prior, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, in an April 2021 incident in Mart.

Maldonado initially was indicted as a habitual criminal on an aggravated sexual assault charge and would have faced a minimum of 25 years and up to life in prison if convicted under those charges.

However, prosecutors sought a superseding indictment against Maldonado on the reduced charge and waived the habitual criminal allegation in a plea agreement with Maldonado.

“We are delighted to achieve a result that the victim is pleased with and that holds Mr. Maldonado accountable for his violent conduct,” prosecutor Christi Hunting Horse said after Maldonado was sentenced.

Maldonado was charged with holding a knife to the throat of his former live-in girlfriend and forcing her to perform oral sex on him in a camper on East Navarro Street in Mart.

The woman wrote a victim-impact statement, which Hunting Horse read for her in court Monday. She started by telling Maldonado that “for the longest time” she could not even say his name, adding that just hearing it sent her into an “instant panic attack.”

“It’s been just over two years since I made it out of your hell,” she wrote. “I made it out physically, Hugo, but mentally you killed that (her name.) That sweet, naïve (her name) you first met will never be the same. I learned how to save myself. It took me a long time to learn that I no longer live in your hell.”

She went on to say that she forgives Maldonado.

“I pray you take this time to become a better man,” she said. “Most of all, I pray you never do what you did to me to another human being again.”

Maldonado’s attorney, Abel Reyna, said, “While Mr. Maldonado was ready to proceed to trial on the original charge, we are pleased the state reduced the charge to something more in line with the evidence and something Mr. Maldonado was willing to accept.”

Maldonado has felony convictions in 2015 in Cameron County for attempted aggravated assault, for which he received five years in prison, and in 2009 in Collin County for possession of a firearm by a felon, for which he also received five years in prison, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.