Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business

Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,(courtesy)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The Mexia Police Department has confirmed the identity of the dead body found May 3.

Xavier Omarion Molina, 19, was identified by autopsy. He was previously reported missing April 15 in Limestone County.

“The police department and entire law enforcement community are saddened by this devastating loss to our community. Their thoughts and prayers are with the Molina family,” said police in a statement.

ORIGINAL

Mexia Police Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. May 3 to H-E-B in the 701 block of East Milam Street.

An autopsy has been requested, according to authorities.

This is an active investigation, there are no further details at this time, including the identity of the person found.

If you have any information, call 254-562-4154.

