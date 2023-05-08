Rain Chances All Week

The old adage of ending a flood with a drought and ending a drought with a flood looks to be coming true. The rainfall totals with the storms of late has been decent, generally producing around an inch of rain every day somewhere in our area, but multiple rounds of rain over the course of at least a week should bring all of us 2″ to 4″ of rain with isolated higher totals approaching 6″ certainly possible too. Today we will have two areas of possible rain that we will be watching. A few afternoon showers may drift in from the Brazos Valley into our southeastern counties. We also will be watching for the potential for storms to form along the dryline west of our area, and a few of those storms may push into our western counties. With both of these areas, these showers will be dissipating as they push towards our area.

Tuesday through Friday we will see the potential for scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. It’s one of those where you won’t see rain every day this week, but select locations could receive some nice rain during the remainder of the workweek. Even though we will likely see thunderstorms this week, the overall severe weather potential is pretty low most of the week.

The weekend bring us the best rain chances of the week & likely the heaviest rain as well. Some flooding could be possible as we head into the Mother’s Day Weekend.

