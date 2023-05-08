Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Rain Chances All Week

Flooding becomes the main concern late-week
By Brady Taylor
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The old adage of ending a flood with a drought and ending a drought with a flood looks to be coming true. The rainfall totals with the storms of late has been decent, generally producing around an inch of rain every day somewhere in our area, but multiple rounds of rain over the course of at least a week should bring all of us 2″ to 4″ of rain with isolated higher totals approaching 6″ certainly possible too. Today we will have two areas of possible rain that we will be watching. A few afternoon showers may drift in from the Brazos Valley into our southeastern counties. We also will be watching for the potential for storms to form along the dryline west of our area, and a few of those storms may push into our western counties. With both of these areas, these showers will be dissipating as they push towards our area.

Tuesday through Friday we will see the potential for scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. It’s one of those where you won’t see rain every day this week, but select locations could receive some nice rain during the remainder of the workweek. Even though we will likely see thunderstorms this week, the overall severe weather potential is pretty low most of the week.

The weekend bring us the best rain chances of the week & likely the heaviest rain as well. Some flooding could be possible as we head into the Mother’s Day Weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

On May 11, 1953, a destructive force tore through Waco and forever altered the face of the...
70 years later: Remembering and rebuilding the Dr. Pepper Museum after the 1953 tornado
fastcast CLARK haze fence sunrise sunset golden hour partly cloudy grass summer spring
Multi-inch rainfall totals expected area wide through Mother’s Day
May 11, 1953
Monster from the Sky: How one day changed the City of Waco
fastcast cumulus clouds clark roofing
Wet and unsettled weather continue for Central Texas