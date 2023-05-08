Students at new Killeen ISD high school celebrate first year of achievements

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texas students approach summer break, students at the new Killeen ISD school, Chaparral High School, are celebrating the end of the campus’ first year.

“Being part of this first year, I was able to have a new start and just place myself in positions that I normally wouldn’t have had the opportunity to be in,” Chaparral High Junior Nevaeh Andrew said.

She transferred from Ellison High School, and she said, while the school was more established, it also left fewer leadership opportunities for her.

At Chaparral, Andrew said she is now the captain of the color guard and in varsity for two choir groups.

“It’s kind of harder to get recognition there because of how established it is,” she said. “With this being a new school, there’s more opportunities because there’s so many programs that have to be started...I can place myself in so many different places.”

Andrew and many of her other classmates are celebrating their many opportunities by showing off their customized letter jackets they received last Friday.

This was not only special to them because it highlights their academic achievements but also because they were the first ever to receive these jackets for the high school.

“It’s like something that you take pride, I guess,” sophomore Zach Brown said. “I was the first years to do this and get this, so it’s something that I’m going to hold on to for a while, tell my kids about...”

Looking back on their first school year at Chaparral, students like sophomore Madeline Dano said she was pretty anxious about starting at the new high school as it was basically like starting freshman year all over again.

“I was actually really nervous coming to this new high school, but, honestly, because everyone is new this year, everyone is so welcoming,” she said. “We are all new together, so it’s just a big community.”

Interim Principal Dagmar Harris said she is so proud of the students and their accomplishments this first year, especially since the jackets show their involvement on campus while maintaining a high GPA.

“It’s our inaugural year, and so, being the very first year and capturing the very first group of kids, everything is a first,” Harris said. “We want to celebrate all the firsts out here at Chaparral High School, so, it’s just all of it, and it just makes your heart so happy for the students.”

Brown said he has noticed the school has some room for improvement because it is brand new, but he expects a bright future for Chaparral High for years to come.

“I think in the next couple of years, we’re going to be really good, like, one of the best schools here,” he said.

