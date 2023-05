WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department has identified 30-year-old Christian Miles as the victim of Sunday morning’s auto-pedestrian crash.

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. May 7 in the 1600 block of northbound I-35

The next of kin has been notified.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

