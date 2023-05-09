Advertise
Abram Smith Named All-XFL

By Baylor Athletics
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (Baylor) - After spurring his team to the XFL Championship Game, former Baylor star Abram Smith has been named All-XFL in a voting of the league’s coaches and directors of player personnel.

Smith led the XFL with 791 rushing yards on the year, averaging 5.0 yards per carry over his 10 games. He toted it 158 times and added 13 catches for 91 yards. His 791 rushing yards ranked far-and-away tops in the league, 348 yards more than the next closest rusher.

During his 42-game Baylor career, Smith rushed 269 times for 1,647 yards with 13 TDs. He had a storied 2021 season in helping lead the Bears to the Big 12 and Sugar Bowl Championships, setting a single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards on 257 carries. He had 12 rushing TDs in 2021 and averaged 114.4 yards per game.

A native of Abilene, Texas, Smith had a program-record nine 100-yard rushing games in 2021 with the 15th 1,000-yard rushing season in school history. Smith made the change to running back before his senior season after excelling as a linebacker in 2020, totaling 48 tackles, including five for a loss and a sack, over the eight-game COVID-19 impacted campaign.

Smith and his D.C. Defenders will face the Arlington Renegades in the 2023 XFL Championship Game in San Antonio at the Alamodome on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ABC.

