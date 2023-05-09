Belton Mayor steps down from position, new mayor to be appointment

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter has stepped down from his position.

Carpenter plans to continue to serve out his term on the City Council, but will spend more time with his family. His term as Mayor was scheduled to end in May 2025.

“Mayor Carpenter has modeled dignity and kindness during his tenure, and Belton has benefited from his leadership. One of the final things he did in office was turn the valve on at the new water tank in North Belton. Thanks for serving so well, Mayor Carpenter,” said the city.

A new mayor will be appointed tonight by the City Council.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.