Cedric Marks trial: “Cedric and Maya’s cell phones traveled in consistent areas around the same times over several days.” The prosecution reveals location points using suspects’ cell phone data during alleged killings.

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Marks is accused of killing his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks, who is representing himself, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

“Cedric and Maya’s cell phones traveled in consistent areas around the same times over several days,” said assistant District Attorney, Stephanie Newell.

The state prosecution reveled to the court both Marks’ and his girlfriend, Maya Maxwell’s locations during the times they allegedly committed the murders using cellphone tracking.

Throughout the trail, Marks argued that camera footage where he and Maxwell were allegedly driving the white, Rav 4 at numerous locations did not clearly show the driver and passenger of the vehicle.

However, cell phone analysis expert, Breck McDaniel, took the stand and showed the court how he was able to track the suspects’ general location services using their cell phones.

He explained that their cell phones would ping several cell phone towers around the country each time they both either called or texted someone.

McDaniel revealed that several locations where the timeline and evidence pointed at the suspects matched the locations from their cell phone data from January 1-5, 2019.

The data showed Marks and Maxwell traveled from Muskegon, Michigan, to Texas, Swearingin’s home in Temple, Adney’s home in Killeen, downtown Austin, the Walmart in Henrietta, Oklahoma, the victims’ burial site and back to Michigan.

During the trial, the court saw DNA samples from evidence gathered throughout the whole investigation

Forensic scientist, Erin Casmus, took the stand and said there wasn’t enough of a DNA percentage for a definite contributor for both victims and suspects.

She said in her report, both Marks and Maxwell, were excluded as possible DNA contributors from swabs on Scott and Swearingin’s bodies.

However, Casmus testified that both were possible contributors for different parts of Swearingin’s car.

Marks argued that it would be impossible to wipe DNA evidence without leaving more behind, especially since it’s invisible to the naked eye. Casmus agreed.

He also brought up how the victims’ DNA strands weren’t found in his car.

Then, the prosecution said it’s possible for barriers to affect DNA transfers, like wearing gloves and wrapping bodies in trash bags. Casmus verified that as well.

Tuesday, Marks will finish cross examining McDaniel.

