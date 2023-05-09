Early results show Harker Heights voters approve marijuana ordinance, future still unclear

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - With the difference of just one vote, early numbers show Harker Heights voters elected to overturn a decision that threw out a measure to decriminalize low levels of marijuana. Despite these results though, this story is far from over.

To recap, Harker Heights voters first approved Proposition A, which decriminalizes low-levels of marijuana, last November. Then the Harker Heights City Council voted to repeal it and activists then presented a petition to overturn that repeal. On May 6 voters decided the fate of that petition.

Activist Julie Oliver, who helped get the petition on the ballot, is calling the early results a win.

”I’m thrilled I feel like democracy won in Harker Heights,” she said.

But these results aren’t final and with such close results, a recount could be in the works.

”We’re still counting these votes that will still be coming in by mail,” Oliver said.

The final canvass of all votes: mail in, early and regular will take place on May 16.

On the May ballot voters had to vote “no” to reverse the repeal of the marijuana ordinance. A vote “yes” would certify the council’s decision to repeal the marijuana decriminalization ordinance.

”I think that the way that it was written by the city staff is purposefully confusing,” Oliver said. “If it was written differently, I think we would’ve had a wider margin of win.”

Should the repeal of the repeal pass, once the votes are tallied, Oliver said there’s still a chance that the Harker Heights City Council could again opt to overturn this. She’s encouraging residents to elect city council candidates who support marijuana decriminalization at the runoff election next month.

”If you want a strong city council voice that says we honor the will of the people,” Oliver said. “Then I would encourage folks to show up for that runoff election.”

Harker Heights assistant city manager Jerry Bark reaffirmed the city’s stance that Prop A violates state law. He released the following statement to KWTX:

”The Texas local government code says ‘the governing body of a municipality, the commissioners court of a county, or a sheriff, municipal police department, municipal attorney, county attorney, district attorney, or a criminal district attorney may not adopt a policy under which the entity will not fully enforce laws related to drugs.”

Five other Texas cities, including Denton, San Marcos, Elgin, Killeen, and Austin all have passed similar measures that decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In the past May election though San Antonio voters rejected a measure to do the same there.

