Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen police arrest murder suspect of 16-year-old shooting victim

Star Mart Convenience Store parking lot
Star Mart Convenience Store parking lot(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Donovan Lee Mann, 19, has been charged with murder in connection to Eugene Sonny Brownlow, 16, on May 8.

The U.S. Marshals–Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Mann around 9:57 p.m. May 15 on the murder warrant without incident, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police’s PIO.

He is now in the Bell County Jail.

PREVIOUS

The Killeen Police Department has identified Eugene Sonny Brownlow, 16, as the victim in the Monday morning shooting.

Officers responded around 10:00 a.m. May 8 in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road in reference to a call reporting shots fired.

According to police, while officers were en route, they were told that a shooting victim was on Becker Drive.

Officers arrived at the Star Mart Convenience Store and located shell casings in the parking lot.

Additional officers were dispatched at approximately 10:07 a.m. to the 1600 block of Becker Drive where they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“One was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, a second to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, and a third to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center,” said Ofelia Miramontez, PIO for Killeen Police. “Two victims are currently listed in stable condition.”

Brownlow died due to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m. by the Office of Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

This is the fourth Murder for the City of Killeen in 2023.

No arrest has been made.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two...
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Car crashes into home on the 3100 block of Cove Ave.
Car crashes into Waco home

Latest News

Pedro Camacho, 62,
Missing Central Texas elderly man with dementia last seen May 8
Storms
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightening
File Graphic
DPS: One dead after Ford F-350 hydroplanes, collides with truck towing trailer
Day 21 of the trial started with looking into more of Marks’ early interviews with lead...
“I’m not saying everyone is lying on me.”: Interviews with law enforcement shows Marks admitting to traveling to Texas where victims were kidnapped