Killeen police identify 16-year-old shooting victim

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen, TX (May 9, 2023): The Killeen Police Department has identified Eugene Sonny Brownlow, 16, as the victim in the Monday morning shooting.

Officers responded around 10:00 a.m. May 8 in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road in reference to a call reporting shots fired.

According to police, while officers were en route, they were told that a shooting victim was on Becker Drive.

Officers arrived at the Star Mart Convenience Store and located shell casings in the parking lot.

Additional officers were dispatched at approximately 10:07 a.m. to the 1600 block of Becker Drive where they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“One was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, a second to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, and a third to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center,” said Ofelia Miramontez, PIO for Killeen Police. “Two victims are currently listed in stable condition.”

Brownlow died due to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m. by the Office of Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

This is the fourth Murder for the City of Killeen in 2023.

No arrest has been made.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.