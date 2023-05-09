Out go the severe storms, in come the heavy rain storms

Before you head out the door in the morning, you probably check for your keys, cell phone, and your wallet or purse. For the next few days, make sure to check to make sure you have an umbrella in tow too! While it won’t be raining continuously or across the entire area every day, rain and storm chances remain high through the start of next week. The upper-level jet stream is just to our north and that means that there’s no organized storm system that’ll sweep through and clear the rain out. Each day’s showers and thunderstorms will have an influence on the next day’s showers and storms so it’ll get progressively more difficult to pinpoint exactly where these storms will be with time. Scattered showers and storms are expected to move in from the south today around and shortly after lunch into the afternoon. The area of low pressure bringing us the storms will meander around our area through Wednesday so we’ll see a few different waves of showers and storms pass through. The afternoon scattered storms could ease up some around the evening rush hour, but more scattered rain is expected tonight and tomorrow from this same storm system. Storms could produce heavy rain and a lot of lightning, but it’s unlikely that we’ll see severe storms today or for the next few days either. A stray overachieving storm could produce gusty 60 MPH winds and some quarter-size hail too.

Rainfall totals today and tomorrow will likely approach an inch widespread with isolated higher totals too. Daily afternoon storm chances continue Thursday and Friday too with a rain chance near 60%. While the storms today, tonight, and tomorrow will move through in a few different waves, we’ll likely switch back to mostly afternoon and early evening storm chances Thursday and Friday. Again, severe storms aren’t expected but a stray stronger storm or two is possible. With all of the scattered rain, highs today in the low 80s will drop into the upper 70s tomorrow and then remain in the low-to-mid 80s Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday is when the most widespread rain will move through and there may not be much of a break in the rain this weekend. Heavy rain remains the main concern and instances of flooding are possible this weekend especially. By the time a cold front swings through late Monday and ends the storm chances, we’re expecting 2″ to 4″ of rain with isolated totals nearing 6″ in spots. After Monday’s front, we’ll likely remain dry for a few days through the middle of next week with high temperatures staying close to or just slightly below aveage.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.