Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Pregnant woman describes catching toddler who fell from window

A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a second-story window. (Source: KCCI, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By KCCI News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a second-story window, according to police in Des Moines.

Kyrie Jones was walking her dog when she noticed the toddler had popped out the screen and was hanging out the window.

“I noticed the little boy was bending over the edge of the window, and he was throwing things out the window,” Jones said. “I went to the neighbor’s and knocked and rang the doorbell.”

Jones said the toddler’s mother never answered the front door, so she called police and ran back to keep an eye on the window.

“When I came back out, the baby was holding on the ledge, hanging,” Jones said.

She stood underneath him just in case he fell and started yelling for help, hoping someone inside might hear her.

There was no response from the child’s mother as he dangled from the window and then lost his grip.

“It looks like the baby fell out the window, but the caller caught the child,” police scanner audio said.

“I think the adrenaline kicked in and I didn’t feel anything,” Jones said. “His Pamper fell off so I wrapped him up in my house coat and within two minutes, two or three minutes, the cops showed up.”

At 33 weeks pregnant, Jones saved the child’s life.

“I am just glad I was there at the right time,” Jones said through tears. “I can’t imagine what it would have been like to walk out a couple of minutes later and see a baby on the concrete.”

Police said detectives and social services are following up. It is unclear if the child’s mother will face any charges.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who...
U of Idaho awarding posthumous degrees to stabbing victims
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows
A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a...
Pregnant woman describes catching toddler who fell from 2nd story window
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at...
DA tweaks Jonathan Majors’ charge; lawyer says he’s innocent