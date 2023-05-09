Severe risk very low, rain chances high

Wednesday looks similar to today with scattered rain and some heavy downpours as our first wave of rain for the week pushes through. We have an upper level low moving across the state and with the extra lift from the system, we are getting some nice rain! It’s been spotty and not everyone is seeing rain each and every day but that may change later in the week/weekend with another two waves of rain and storms on the way. Severe weather really not expected (outside of some gusty winds in a stronger downpour or two).

There’s a whole lot of moisture to work with to create rain (feeling very tropical with the high humidity) so flooding becomes a concern as a considerable amount of rain could fall in a short period of time. Plus, the ground is already wet from the rounds of rain from last week so watch the roads & turn the car around if the water covers the roadway. Especially be mindful of flooding concerns this weekend with more heavy rain on the way.

It’ll be cooler for a few days - highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s with the rain and extra clouds around. By Thursday, Central Texas will sit in between storms with slightly less coverage of rain activity and highs returning to the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday.

It’s time to make a plan B for any/all outdoor plans this weekend as a bigger storm system rolls in and stalls through Monday’s Day weekend. By the time a cold front swings through late Monday and ends the storm chances, we’re expecting 2″ to 4″ of rain with isolated totals nearing 6″ in spots. After Monday’s front, we’ll likely remain dry for a few days through the middle of next week with high temperatures staying close to or just slightly below aveage.

