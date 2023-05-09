Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas House passes ‘Athena Alert’ bill in honor of slain 7-year-old

Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a...
Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a Christmas present at her Texas home.(Source: Wise County Sheriff's Office)
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas) - The Texas House passed an “Athena Alert” bill, or HB3556 on May 9, allowing law enforcement to quickly issue a regional alert when a child goes missing without confirmation of an abduction.

The legislation – named in memory of 7-year-old Athena Strand who was kidnapped and killed by former FedEx driver Tanner Lynn Horner last year – is intended to close the gap between the time a child vanishes and a statewide AMBER Alert may be issued. It would allow law enforcement to activate an alert in a regional area – within a 100-mile radius and to adjacent counties – of where a child is believed to have gone missing or was last seen.

Authored by Rep. Lynn Stucky (R-Sanger), the bill now heads to the Senate. It will be carried by Senators Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) and Angela Paxton (R-McKinney) in the next chamber. If passed there, it will make its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s desk.

“I would like to thank Rep. Stucky and other lawmakers for their support of an Athena Alert in honor of my daughter,” said Maitlyn Gandy, Athena’s mother. An Athena Alert gives law enforcement the ability to quickly notify the local public about a missing child in their area – even if the case doesn’t meet the strict criteria for a statewide AMBER Alert.

The proposed bill is yet another way Gandy has sought justice since her daughter’s slaying at the hands of Horner on Nov. 30, 2022.

She previously filed an 18-page wrongful death lawsuit in February seeking “fair and reasonable” compensation for “acts and omissions” that led to Strand’s murder. Tanner, and the contracting company that hired him, Big Topspin, were named in the suit. Athena’s father, Jacob Strand filed a lawsuit in Dec. 2022, too.

Horner was charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter
Belton Mayor steps down from position, new mayor to be appointment
State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, sits at his desk in the House chamber on May 5, 2023.
Texas House votes to expel Bryan Slaton despite his resignation
Gen. Richard Cavazos
Looking back at who General Richard Cavazos was and the legacy he’s paved going forward
The city of Killeen has used an exception to Texas public records law to withhold Army Pfc....
Texas public records loophole lets cities keep suicide reports from families of dead soldiers