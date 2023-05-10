9-1-1 calls in McLennan County coming in as ‘non-emergency calls’: Waco PD

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - All 9-1-1 calls in McLennan County are coming in as ‘non-emergency’ calls to Waco PD.

Waco PD asks that “if you are calling 9-1-1 please be patient and give the dispatcher your location and phone number immediately and please stay on the line.”

If you are not in their jurisdiction you will be transferred to the responding agency.

Waco PD is trying to correct the situation as quickly as possible.

