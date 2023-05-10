Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

9-1-1 calls in McLennan County coming in as ‘non-emergency calls’: Waco PD

All 9-1-1 calls in McLennan County are coming in as ‘non-emergency’ calls to Waco PD.
All 9-1-1 calls in McLennan County are coming in as ‘non-emergency’ calls to Waco PD.(KWTX (file))
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - All 9-1-1 calls in McLennan County are coming in as ‘non-emergency’ calls to Waco PD.

Waco PD asks that “if you are calling 9-1-1 please be patient and give the dispatcher your location and phone number immediately and please stay on the line.”

If you are not in their jurisdiction you will be transferred to the responding agency.

Waco PD is trying to correct the situation as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Veterans in Central Texas discuss Fort Cavazos name change
Central Texas Veterans discuss name change of Fort Cavazos
Veterans in Central Texas discuss Fort Cavazos name change
Veterans in Central Texas discuss Fort Cavazos name change
Heart of Texas Goodwill East Waco Project
Heart of Texas Goodwill revitalizes East Waco Outlet and adds resources
half a Kilogram of cocaine was located under the driver’s seat.
Central Texas authories find half a kilogram of cocaine during traffic stop