Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

AP source: Harris postpones MTV event over writers’ strike

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 2023....
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 2023. A MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office. A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because it would have been seen as crossing the picket line for striking Hollywood writers.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Hollywood writers’ strike that’s snarling the television and movie industries has now scrambled the White House schedule.

A MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Vice President Kamala Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office.

A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because that would have been seen as crossing the picket line. That’s a political nonstarter for Democrats who rely on union support.

The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about the decision to postpone MTV’s Mental Health Action Day Conversation.

President Joe Biden called for a “fair deal” for writers at a White House movie screening this week.

“Nights like these are a reminder of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and the value they deserve,” Biden said. “I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Cedric Marks trial: “I looked at Mr. Marks’ eyes and they were different.” Marks’ former...
Marks’ former girlfriend and suspected accomplice tells details of what she remembers from the night Scott and Swearingin were killed
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. A trial...
Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from campaign, lying to Congress about income
FILE - A baby's feet is seen in this file photo. The U.K. was the first country in the world to...
1st babies born in Britain using DNA from 3 people