Cedric Marks trial: “I looked at Mr. Marks’ eyes and they were different.” Marks’ former girlfriend and suspected accomplice, Maya Maxwell, tells details of what she remembers from the night Scott and Swearingin were killed.

TEMPLE Texas (KWTX) - Marks is accused of killing his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks, who is representing himself, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

Court was tense Tuesday with many tears from the victims’ family and the witness who took the stand Tuesday, former girlfriend and suspected accomplice of Cedric Marks, Maya Maxwell, shared her testimony.

She went into detail about what she remembers from the night Scott and Swearingin were killed, as well as what followed.

Maxwell said the two started dating in 2016, eventually moved to Michigan with Marks and his wife, Ginell McDonough and helped Marks financially by giving him a total of $12,000.

She said a few weeks after Marks and Scott’s protective court order hearing in 2018, she found out she was pregnant with Marks’ child.

Maxwell testified saying Marks told her they leaving from Michigan to Texas on January 1, 2019, to turn himself in for his legal issues. A few months before the trip, she stated that Marks repeatedly said that he wanted to confront Jenna about the legal trouble to “get answers” and she suggested to let the court handle everything.

She said during the drive, Marks was angry about his legal issues and wanted to know if there was a PR bond and if “people wanted to throw him in prison for life.”

Maxwell said the two drove around Austin and Temple for hours, as well as stopped in the First Baptist Church of Temple’s parking lot and wasn’t sure why.

On the morning of January 3, 2019, once they drove back to Temple, she said Marks wanted to stop by Crystal Ann Drive, the street of Swearingin’s home, to meet up with a friend, “Alex” who she said she never met before. The prosecution showed her pictures of Swearingin’s home and she verified that was the house where she dropped Marks off at.

Then, Maxwell said she dropped Marks off and drove around the neighborhood for hours, thinking he was cheating with another woman. She said she noticed the back gate of the home was opened and walked through the house, finding Scott alive and handcuffed to a desk in Swearingin’s home. Scott’s mother left the courtroom in tears after hearing the details about her daughter.

Maxwell said she walked out of the home shocked and called Marks asking what was going on.

He told her to calm down, buy trash bags and to drive back to off and off girlfriend of Marks, Rebecca Adney’s home in Killeen. She said hours later, Marks returned to Adney’s home in Swearingin’s car with the victims handcuffed. Maxwell testified that Marks told the two he’ll let them return home, and Swearingin responded “Thank you.” At that point, Swearingin’s family was heartbroken hearing the last words of their loved one.

After that, Maxwell went into detail about how he put Swearingin in a head lock and choked him out. Maxwell explained how she was hysterically crying as she watched the killing. “I looked at Mr. Marks’ eyes and they were different. I asked why was he doing this. I told him he didn’t have to do this. He told me to look away. After five minutes, Michael was gone. He wasn’t moving or making sounds anymore,” said Maxwell.

Then, he carried Scott, who was hog tied in handcuffs in another room in Adney’s home, and showed her Swearingin’s lifeless body. “She got scared, her eyes got really big and she didn’t say anything. All I heard him say was, ‘Ready?,’ as a question, then he shut the door. Then, I heard the same sounds that Michael made,” said Maxwell.

She testified that Marks wrapped both the victims in trash bags, then drove their bodies in Swearingin’s car to Austin to get rid of it. Maxwell said she was terrified of Marks and he made her follow him in Adney’s car to Austin. She said they both were on the phone the entire ride to Austin so that she would’t make texts or calls to anyone else. Maxwell testified that Marks took the car to a bad neighborhood in Austin so it would look like the victims were at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Maxwell said Marks cleaned out Swearingin’s car with peroxide and other cleaning products to get rid of DNA evidence, then drove to Killeen with the bodies and did the same thing at Adney’s home for over an hour.

Maxwell goes on to say the next morning, Marks drove with her and the bodies wrapped in trash bags to Oklahoma. She said they stopped at the Windstar Casino to get money from an ATM. She testified that Marks said if anyone questioned him about the missing victims, he could say he was at the casino because, “Who would go to a casino with bodies in the car?”

She said next, the two stopped by a Walmart in Henrietta to buy a shovel and a change of clothes. Maxwell verified them both in the camera surveillance footage entering the store. She also said Marks wanted to buy a smaller pair of shoes so any foot prints wouldn’t match his true shoe size.

On the evening of January 4, 2019, Marks drove her and the bodies to a rural area where she said the Marks family would have family reunions so that he could to bury them. The prosecution showed pictures of the crime scene and Maxwell verified them as the burial site.

She said Marks dug a hole for over an hour and dumped Swearingin’s body in the hole first. Then, he placed Scott on top of him and between his legs because Marks believed Scott was cheating on him with Swearingin.

“He seemed very focused, intense, almost euphoric, talkative and focused on finishing what he started.”

The victims families plus Maxwell were in tears reliving the moments of the victims killings.

Marks has not had a chance to cross examine yet, that will likely start sometime Wednesday.

