Central Texas authories find half a kilogram of cocaine during traffic stop

By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas have charged a man with various charges including manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams after an early morning traffic stop.

A Clifton Police Department officer stopped at approximately 2:40 a.m. May 10 vehicle traveling on State Highway 6 through Clifton with an expired temporary tag.

The driver who considered himself a “Sovereign Citizen” refused to provide an officer with identification. Another officer arrived at the scene to help but, the driver refused and stated, “he didn’t need a driver’s license because he was “traveling”, according to the press release.

After a few more attempts and warnings, and refusals to exit the vehicle, the officer broke the driver’s side window and assisted the driver out of the vehicle, where he was taken into custody.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, approximately half a Kilogram of cocaine was located under the driver’s seat.

The driver also had warrants out of McLennan County, and six warrants out of Falls County, as well as a suspended driver’s license.

