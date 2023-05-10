Central Texas family suffers serious injuries following HWY 7 car wreck

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A Bruceville-Eddy family of four is in the hospital after suffering a head on collision on Highway 7 Sunday.

The Tyler, Alicia, Kylee and Remi Lopez were traveling back from softball practice Sunday when they were hit by a driver on the opposite side of Highway 7 trying to pass another car.

According to the DPS report, “On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at approximately 3:55 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash on SH-7 near CR 436, east of Bruceville-Eddy. For an unknown reason, a Chevrolet Equinox traveling westbound drove onto the wrong side of the roadway and crashed into a Ford F-150. The driver of the Chevrolet, Taylor Defrees, 29, of Marlin, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“My brother in law immediately, of course, was trying to get out and to make sure that everyone was okay,” Mindy Hancock, Alicia Lopez’s sister, told KWTX. “And he noticed that he wasn’t able to walk well.”

The dad, Tyler Lopez, broke his pelvis and now uses a walker temporarily, but that was just the beginning of the Lopez family’s injuries.

“My sister was careflighted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple and then the others were taken by ambulance,” Hancock said.

The mom, Alicia Lopez, suffered internal bleeding from the impact, undergoing emergency surgery to remove part of her small intestines.

As for the girls, both broke their collarbones. 8-year-old Kylee also faced a neck and spine fracture, while 6-year-old Remi has a broken rib and small brain bleed.

Despite it all, the Lopez family is making remarkable strides.

Tyler was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, while Remi and her sister, Kylee, are now out of the ICU. Kylee even walked for the first time again yesterday.

As for Alicia, Hancock says she’s making slow and steady progress.

“I’m just so happy and grateful to see the prayers that have been answered,” Hancock said. “They were able to take the tube out, she’s breathing on her own, she’s smiling and it’s just really good to see.”

The community has rallied around the Lopez family, with even opposing little league teams like the Crawford 8-and-under Pandas donating to their GoFundMe.

“When it happened, it kind of struck home for us,” Katy Shaw, a mother and coach for the Crawford 8-and-under Pandas, told KWTX. “That could’ve been us on the way to a game, it could’ve been our best friends on the way to a game.”

And while it may be lengthy, the Lopezes are surely on the road to recovery.

“We are so grateful, in the midst of this chaos really is what it’s been, and unknown and anxiety and things that have transpired over the last three days, more so we are just more grateful than anything,” Hancock said.

Those looking to donate can do so here.

