Central Texas Veterans discuss name change of Fort Cavazos

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood is officially Fort Cavazos, and Veterans in Central Texas have mixed emotions about the name change.

“I’ve been all over the place, and, when I got there, it was just Fort Hood,” army Veteran, Larry Bethea Jr., said. “It’s grown a lot. It’s different. I think it’s about time for them to do that.”

Bethea Jr. was stationed at Fort Hood four times, and he says his time at the post consisted of following orders and doing his job.

“I was in the service, and I was getting paid to follow orders, so my way wouldn’t have matter,” he said. “Either you do what they say, or you go. That’s the way life is.”

Looking back on his time on the post, he said it should have been changed a while ago.

“Fort Hood has been Fort Hood for a long time, so, by them changing the name, I think that’s good,” he said.

Veteran Steve Hernandez grew up in Central Texas and said the change will take some adjustments, but he believes it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think, as a Hispanic American, I feel very good about the fact that we can be recognized at a way at a national level like this that shows that we do have new heroes and that we are evolving as a nation,” he said.

Meagan Noranbrock, who is an Army Veteran and whose husband served at Fort Hood, said the name change gives opportunities for more recent American heroes to be recognized.

“There’s been a lot of American heroes between now and then, and, if we’re only recognizing those that came really long time ago, what opportunities are there for some newer American heroes?” she said.

Army Veteran Doug Stockton who served as a paratrooper for many years says he met General Richard Cavazos, and while he was inspired by Cavazos, he is still shaken up about the name change.

“Even if you had been at Fort Hood, wherever you were, you had those memories there, you served there, you were an active duty there, and so to kind of have to change that kind of later in life...” he said.

He said he served in the army for 20 years and takes pride in his service at Fort Bragg.

“Everyone in the world knows that the operators and paratroopers come from Fort Bragg, so now it’s going to be Fort Smith...whatever...It doesn’t compute in my head again, that seems tough,” he said.

Even though Central Texans may disagree on the name change of the post, they said there have been many brave men and women who served there, fighting for freedom and sacrificing their lives.

