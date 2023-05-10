Domestic abuse survivor builds safe home for other Central Texas survivors

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - In 2011 Audrey Prosper saw her walls start to crumble when her ex-husband set her on fire and almost ended her life. That same year she decided to start an organization called the National Domestic Violence Collaborative.

Her next big project is to transform a Belton home into a safe space for other survivors of domestic abuse.

”The first conversation that we ever had when we started the program was this idea of the underground railroad,” Prosper said. “We wanted to start a program where we could safely move women across the country and get them into long-term housing.”

The former Airbnb will eventually home the organization’s “Restored” program. Regiss Jones, founder of Urban Power Connections, donated the space because the mission is close to his heart.

”I’m an overcomer of domestic violence my dad turned a gun on my mother, and he then turned the gun on himself,” Jones said. “With my connection to this area, Fort Hood and domestic abuse, I want to build something like what I’m working with Audrey on.”

Once complete, a total of four women plus their children will live in the home for two to three years.

”The whole goal of the program is for women to go from harmed to healed and to go from homeless to home ownership,” Prosper said.

It’s now been 12 years since Prosper’s tragedy and she’s now taken steps to heal and wants to make sure that other women do too.

”As I began to do the healing work internally, I saw beauty,” she said. “I want for others to be able to be healed from the inside out and know that they are strong, that regardless of what we go through in life, we have every ability to rewrite our own stories.”

Donor Jones agreed to pay for the rent for the transitional home for one year. The National Domestic Violence Collaborative is still looking for donations to pay for the rent after that as well as fund necessary renovations.

